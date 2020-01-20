Venice Climate Meeting (28-29 marzo)

A Venezia il 28 e 29 marzo si terrà il “Meeting e corteo per la giustizia climatica e contro le grandi opere”. Di seguito l’appello – in italiano e in inglese - del Comitato No Grandi Navi e Fridays for Future Venezia-Mestre.

Le recenti immagini dell'Australia in fiamme e quelle di Venezia allagata dello scorso novembre, pur su scale diverse, ci indicano lo stesso fenomeno, il cambiamento climatico, e la stessa urgenza, quella di reagire nel modo più deciso.

In Italia, il sistema delle grandi opere, con il suo portato di corruzione e repressione, dimostra di essere un modello di sviluppo complice della crisi climatica. È sinonimo di devastazione ambientale (prendiamo, ad esempio, il MOSE, le grandi navi, la terra dei fuochi, il TAV); significa insistenza su un modello basato sui combustibili fossili (pensiamo al TAP o alle trivellazioni); è legato a doppio filo alla guerra e alla sua mostruosa evoluzione nucleare (si pensi al MUOS e alle tanti basi militari sparse per la penisola). Se il capitalismo, con la sua ideologia della crescita infinita, è il primo responsabile del climate change, il meccanismo delle grandi opere è la via italiana all’estrattivismo.

Questo appello è dunque indirizzato a tutte le persone, le associazioni, i movimenti per la giustizia climatica e a tutti i comitati territoriali che da anni si battono contro le grandi opere inutili e dannose. Troviamoci a Venezia per manifestare e per aprire un grande spazio di azione per la giustizia climatica, uno spazio che abbia radici nel locale, ma capace di guardare all'Europa e al mondo, uno spazio per declinare una giustizia climatica anticapitalista e femminista, contro l'economia fossile, anche quella green, con i suoi vergognosi nessi coloniali nel sud del mondo.

Troviamoci per discutere, per agire, per organizzare la lotta.

Di fronte alla crisi climatica, l'unico orizzonte possibile è quello della rivoluzione climatica. Facciamo la nostra parte.



PROGRAMMA (in aggiornamento):

28/03: Meeting nazionale ed internazionale sulla giustizia climatica;

29/03: Corteo per la giustizia climatica.



Per chi ci raggiungerà da più lontano predisporremo un servizio di accoglienza (più informazioni a breve).

Per adesioni ed informazioni: veniceclimatemeeting@protonmail.com

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~



VENICE, MARCH 28-29TH. MEETING AND STRIKE FOR CLIMATE JUSTICE AND AGAINST MEGA WORKS



The latest pictures of Australia on fire and the images of Venice covered by an extraordinary high tide in November point out, on different scales, the same phenomenon, the climate crisis, and the same urgency of acting with resolution.

In Italy, the system based on mega works, with its heritage of bribery and repression, has proven itself to be a model of production responsible for the climate crisis. This system is a synonymous of environmental devastation (let’s consider, for instance, the MOSE, cruises ships, the land of fires, the TAV); it implies the preservation of a model based on fossil fuels (let’s think about the TAP and the drillings); it is linked to warlike dynamics and to their horrific nuclear evolution (do you know MUOS and the many military sites spread all over the peninsula?). If capitalism, thanks to its ideology of the infinite growth, is the first responsible for the climate crisis, the gears of mega works is the Italian way to extractivism.

This call is thus addressed to all the people, the associations, the movements for climate justice and the local committees that fight their struggle against useless and harmful mega projects. Let’s meet in Venice to demonstrate and to open a wide space of action for climate justice, a space with local roots that is indeed able to look at the European and the worldwide situation, a space wherein the climate justice may be declined as anti-capitalist and feminist, against the fossil economy (even the “green” one, with its colonial bounds on the global South).

Let’s come together to discuss, to act, to organize the struggle. In front of the climate crisis, the only possible scenario is the climate revolution. Let’s do our part!



PROGRAM (in progress):



28/03: National and international meeting on climate justice

29/03: Climate justice strike



For those who will join us from abroad we will organize the hospitality (more details to come).

For info and submission: veniceclimatemeeting@protonmail.com