Padova - Occupata l'aula studio Jappelli

Oggi, il collettivo Spina insieme al collettivo Critical Psychology ed al laboratorio sociale occupato La Tana hanno occupato l'aula studio Jappelli, dell'Università di Padova, per protestare contro la mancanza di spazi per studiare autogestiti, che possano essere modulati direttamente dalla comunità studentesca.

L'occupazione dell'aula studio si inserisce dentro un percorso di mobilitazione universitario che sta prendendo piede in città da diversi mesi e che vede tra le tematiche affrontate nel contrasto con l'ateneo anche la mancanza di spazi di socialità e di studio.

Dalle 20 si terrà l'evento dal titolo "Echoes of the abnormal" con un Open Mic sul tema del confine tra normalità e anormalità, tracciato dal potere istituzionale e rimarcato dal sapere accademico.

Seguiranno nella serata dj set Jazz/Black e dj set Techno.

All'interno del locale saranno presenti un punto di cura e uno spazio di decompressione per favorire l'accessibilità e permetterne a chiunque l'attraversamento.

Come Laboratorio Sociale Occupato La Tana, Collettivo Universitario Spina, Collettivo Critical Psychology, OCCUPIAMO.

Chi siamo?

Siamo studentɜ universitariɜ che costruiscono e attraversano percorsi politici, di formazione e socialità, legatɜ da una comune necessità di aggregarsi, creando spazi di contatto e confronto che siano accessibili e attraversabili, in cui costruiamo e condividiamo conoscenza e dove pratichiamo la creatività.

Questi percorsi non trovano, purtroppo, spazio nell’università che sceglie di non farsi carico delle nostre esigenze e dei nostri bisogni. Scegliamo di farlo noi, quotidianamente, tuttɜ insieme. Sentiamo l’urgenza di metterci in movimento, rispondendo dal basso.

Perché tramite l’occupazione?

L’occupazione, attraverso la messa in pratica di una forzatura, ci dà la possibilità di immaginare un’alternativa possibile e di realizzarla grazie all’azione collettiva, che ricostruisce e restituisce repentinamente, significati altri, a chi attraversa e sostiene questi spazi. L’occupazione va sempre di pari passo con l’assegnazione di una nuova destinazione d’uso sociale allo spazio in questione: occupiamo, e lo facciamo insieme, come alleanza di corpi distinti che trasforma lo spazio universitario di quest'aula studio da spazio di frustrazione, stress e fatica, riconfigurandolo nel presente per la richiesta di un futuro differente.

Occupazioni passate e aula studio

Già da tempo usiamo questo strumento per far sentire la nostra voce, fin da ottobre, quando, con l’inizio dell’anno universitario, sono riemersi i problemi non risolti che affliggono la vita precaria dellɜ studentɜ. Abbiamo occupato anche in solidarietà al popolo palestinese, pretendendo che unipd si muovesse attivamente contro il genocidio di cui è partecipante, in primis con i suoi accordi con il gruppo industriale Leonardo.

Poi, durante la sessione invernale, abbiamo trasformato il laboratorio sociale occupato La Tana in un’aula studio, per andare incontro alla comunità studentesca, che durante il periodo esami si trova impossibilitata ad accedere agli spazi unipd per mancanza di posti. L’eccellenza unipd vanta di fornire allɜ suɜ 70 000 studentɜ la massima qualità di didattica e servizi. Peccato che, sommando tutti i posti dichiarati tra biblioteche e aule studio (Agripolis e sedi esterne inclusi) arriviamo a quota 6000.

Come studentɜ, ci siamo autorganizzatɜ di fronte ad una mancanza strutturale dell’università, che si assolve dalla responsabilità di prendersi cura dei bisogni della comunità accademica, a partire dalle elevate tasse universitarie, ai problemi legati alle borse di studio, alle residenze e alla crisi abitativa. Non abbiamo intenzione di sostituirci ancora ad un servizio che dovrebbe esserci garantito!

Questa sessione, l’aula studio Jappelli ha reso ben visibili i problemi dei servizi dell’università: chiudendo senza preavviso ben tre volte per fughe di gas o perdite d’acqua, rendendo inagibili le macchinette di distribuzione del cibo e i dispenser d'acqua per un’infestazione di scarafaggi. Oggi scegliamo di occupare proprio questo spazio, l’aula studio Jappelli, per festeggiare insieme la fine di questa sessione sì, ma anche risignificare gli spazi dell’università, ricordarci che abbiamo gli strumenti per urlare i nostri diritti, fare eco con forza, come cita il titolo di questo evento, ed esprimere il nostro dissenso.

Per noi studiare ha un significato centrale nella crescita di saperi critici, ribelli e capaci di riconoscere le contraddizioni del presente in cui viviamo, abitarle con consapevolezza e libertà, senza esserne intrappolati.

Critichiamo il modello di gestione della conoscenza della nostra università, dove i saperi vengono ridotti a CFU e la meritocrazia schiaccia lɜ studentɜ, addirittura fino alla morte. La crescente e decantata “liberalizzazione” burocratizza e managerializza l’istruzione. Il potere è sempre più verticale, la ricerca è sempre meno libera, trasformata nell’impresa del capitale umano, le così proclamate calanti risorse per l’istruzione superiore vengono distribuite penalizzando gli atenei del Sud a favore di quelli del Nord.

Noi non vogliamo un’università fatta di saperi conservativi, sterili, di studio che diventa performance fine a sé stessa, di saperi scientifici ed empirici che determinano cos’è la nostra normalità senza interpellarci. Vogliamo un’università che parli con lɜ studentɜ, fatta di saperi situati, vogliamo una scienza che riconosca la sua dimensione soggettiva e soprattutto politica, che non riduca studentɜ, ricercatorɜ, docentɜ ad attorɜ passivɜ e precarɜ, un’università che critichi l’attuale status quo, invece di perpetuarlo e piegarsi ad esso.

Ci schieriamo noi, invece, contro la normalizzazione della precarietà dellɜ studentɜ e dell’inaccessibilità dei servizi unipd. Prendiamo posizione contro il modo in cui l’università e questo paese ci vuole mansuetɜ e docili, perché è proprio quando usciamo dalla norma, quando alziamo la testa e la voce, che ci lascia inascoltatɜ e violentemente ci reprime.

Rivendichiamo l'occupazione come forma illegale, fuori dalla norma, e per questo creativa, di protesta. Promuoviamo la mobilitazione e l'azione sociale collettiva, accentuando la trasformabilità dei nostri spazi e delle nostre comunità, incoraggiando l’accessibilità radicale, la conoscenza critica, il diritto allo studio, la pratica del dissenso.

SVEGLIATI UNIPD, È PRIMAVERA

English version.

As the La Tana Occupied Social Laboratory, Spina University Collective, Critical Psychology Collective, WE OCCUPY.

Who are we?

We are university students constructing and following political, educational and social endeavors, linked by a common need to come together and create spaces for contact and discussion that are accessible and traversable, in which we build and share knowledge and where we practice creativity.

There sadly isn’t space for these endeavors in the university which chooses to not take responsibility for our needs and requirements. So we choose to do it ourselves, every day, all together. We feel the urgency to get moving, and respond from the bottom up.

Why an occupation?

The occupation, implemented through force, gives us the possibility of imagining and realizing a possible alternative through collective action, which reconstructs and restores other meanings to those who cross and support these spaces. Occupation always goes hand in hand with the assignment of a new social use to the space in question: we occupy, and we do it together, as an alliance of distinct bodies that transforms the university space of this study hall from a space of frustration, stress and fatigue, and transform it now with the request for a different future.

Past occupations and study hall

We have been using this tool to make our voice heard for some time, since October, when, with the start of the university year, the unresolved problems that afflict the precarious life of students re-emerged. We also occupied in solidarity with the Palestinian people, demanding that unipd actively move against the genocide in which it is a participant, primarily through its agreements with the Leonardo industrial group.

Then, during the winter session, we transformed the occupied social laboratory La Tana into a study room, to meet the needs of the student community, who during the exam period find themselves unable to access the unipd spaces due to lack of places. UNIPD prides itself on providing its 70,000 students with the highest quality of teaching and services. It's shameful that the sum of all the places declared between libraries and study rooms (Agripolis and external offices included) is only 6000 spots.

As students, we have self-organized in light of the structural deficits of the university, which absolves itself of the responsibility of taking care of the needs of the academic community, starting from the high university fees, to the problems related to scholarships, residences and the housing crisis. We have no intention of replacing a service that should be guaranteed to us again!

This session, the Jappelli study room made the problems of the university services clearly visible: closing without warning three times due to gas leaks or water leaks, making the vending machines and water dispensers unusable due to a cockroach infestation. Today we choose to occupy this very space, the Jappelli study room, yes, to celebrate the end of this session together, but also to give new meaning to the spaces of the university, to remind ourselves that we have the tools to shout out our rights, to echo forcefully (as the title of this event says) and express our dissent.

For us, studying has a central meaning in the growth of critical, rebellious knowledge capable of recognizing the contradictions of the present in which we live, inhabiting them with awareness and freedom, without being trapped by them.

We criticize the knowledge management model of our university, where knowledge is reduced to CFU, and meritocracy crushes students, even to the point of death. The growing and vaunted "liberalization" bureaucratizes and managerializes education. Power is increasingly vertical, research is less and less free, transformed into the enterprise of human capital, the so-called declining resources for higher education are distributed in ways that penalize universities in the South in favor of those in the North.

We do not want a university made up of conservative, sterile knowledge, of study that becomes performance as an end in itself, of scientific and empirical knowledge that determines what our normality is without asking us. We want a university that speaks to students, made up of situated knowledge, we want a science that recognizes its subjective and above all its political dimension, that does not reduce students, researchers and teachers to passive and precarious actors, a university that criticizes the current status quo, instead of perpetuating it and bowing to it.

We, however, take sides against the normalization of student precariousness and the inaccessibility of unipd services. Let's take a stand against the way in which the university and this country want us to be meek and docile, because it is precisely when we step out of the norm, when we raise our heads and our voices, that it leaves us unheard and violently represses us.

We claim the occupation as an illegal, outside the norm, and therefore creative, form of protest. We promote mobilization and collective social action, accentuating the transformability of our spaces and communities, encouraging radical accessibility, critical knowledge, the right to study, the practice of dissent.

WAKE UP UNIPD,SPRING HAS SPRUNG